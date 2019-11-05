Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Likely to make way for Hunt return
Hilliard is expected to drop to No. 3 on the depth chart at running back this week with Kareem Hunt returning from suspension, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed Hunt "will definitely have a role" when the Browns host the Bills in Week 10. Hilliard has been the primary fill-in for starter Nick Chubb, coming in on third down in some situations. He's scored two touchdowns and been used as a receiver, but his overall body of work has been unremarkable.
