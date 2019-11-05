Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Makes way for Hunt return
With Kareem Hunt returning from suspension this week, Hilliard is expected to drop to third on the depth chart at running back, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed Hunt "will definitely have a role" when the Browns host the Bills in Week 10. Hilliard has been the primary fill-in for starter Nick Chubb, coming in on third down in some situations. He's scored two touchdowns and been used as a receiver, but his overall body of work has been unremarkable.
