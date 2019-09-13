Play

Hilliard (concussion) missed practice again Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hilliard has one more chance to return to practice before the Browns' final Week 2 injury report is released, but if he's unavailable Monday night, look for D'Ernest Johnson to be the team's top option on kick returns against the Jets, as well as Nick Chubb's backup at running back.

