Hilliard (concussion) isn't practicing Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hilliard still has some time to gain medical clearance to play Monday night against the Jets but if that doesn't happen, D'Ernest Johnson would be next up for the Browns' running back touches that don't go to starter Nick Chubb.

