Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: More involved, scores TD
Hilliard had a combined 54 yards, evenly split with 27 rushing and receiving yards, and scored a rushing touchdown in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens in Week 4.
On the surface, it looks Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken followed through on his statement to Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site earlier this week to get Hilliard more involved Week 4. After playing just one offensive snap last week, the second-year back was on the field for 25 plays and had eight total touches. However, five of his six carries and his touchdown came on the Browns' final drive as they were up by two scores late and finished off the victory. This is still a backfield very much dominated by Nick Chubb.
