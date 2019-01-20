While Hilliard didn't receive a carry, Hilliard caught nine of 10 targets for 105 yards in 2018.

Hilliard joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent this past offseason and was eventually promoted to the practice squad in early October. He was used mostly on special teams, but the rookie showed his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield when he caught four passes for 40 yards against the Texans in Week 13. He'll likely fight for a roster spot in 2019.

