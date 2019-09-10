Hilliard (concussion) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns won't release their first Week 2 practice report until Thursday, but Hilliard looks like he might not be ready to log even limited participation at that point while he works through the NFL's five-phase concussion protocol. Even a return to practice by the end of the week wouldn't ensure Hilliard's availability for the Monday night matchup with the Jets, as he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up for the contest. If Hilliard ends up sitting out Week 2, D'Ernest Johnson would step in as the top backup to starting running back Nick Chubb.

