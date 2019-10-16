Hilliard caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 32-28 loss to Seattle. He added 102 yards on two kick returns.

Hilliard nearly took the opening kickoff to the house Sunday, breaking off a 74-yard return. He wasn't quite as dynamic on offense, where he has just one game of at least 20 total yards. Hilliard has two touchdowns in just 12 touches, but is playing behind a bell cow back in Nick Chubb with Kareem Hunt (suspension) set to enter the fold after just two more games. In the meantime, Hilliard and the Browns take on the league's second-ranked defense, the Patriots, in Week 8 following the bye.