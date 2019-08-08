Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Opportunity knocks
Hilliard could see added opportunities in Cleveland's backfield following the trade of Duke Johnson, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Per Nick Shook of the Browns' official site, Hilliard's "offseason and training camp performances have helped elevate his standing within Cleveland's offense." With Johnson no longer in the mix and Kareem Hunt suspended for the first eight games of the regular season, Hilliard -- who possesses solid pass-catching ability -- now has a path to an early-season change-of-pace role behind Nick Chubb.
More News
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Could replace Duke Johnson•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Competing at kick returner•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: No carries in rookie season•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Picks up 20 yards•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Active as pass catcher•
-
Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Catches first pass of career•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...
-
Tight End Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't count on Eric Ebron's touchdown rate and gives you other...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Chubb
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...