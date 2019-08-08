Hilliard could see added opportunities in Cleveland's backfield following the trade of Duke Johnson, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Per Nick Shook of the Browns' official site, Hilliard's "offseason and training camp performances have helped elevate his standing within Cleveland's offense." With Johnson no longer in the mix and Kareem Hunt suspended for the first eight games of the regular season, Hilliard -- who possesses solid pass-catching ability -- now has a path to an early-season change-of-pace role behind Nick Chubb.