Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Out for season
Hilliard (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hilliard suffered the injury in Week 16's loss to the Ravens. He finishes the season with 13 rushing attempts for 49 yards and two touchdowns to go with 12 catches on 15 targets for 92 yards. The 24-year-old also amassed 528 return yards.
