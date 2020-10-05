Hilliard carried five times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 49-38 win over Dallas.

Hilliard was made active for the game as a potential returner, but he was needed in the backfield when Nick Chubb (knee) left the game early. The Browns operated a committee of backs with Hilliard joining Kareem Hunt and D'Earnest Johnson to help produce 307 yards rushing (7.7 YPC). With Hunt on the injured list (groin) all week, the Browns opted for this committee approach, but if Hunt's groin responds well to Sunday's activity, then expect him to be the primary back Week 5 against the Colts.