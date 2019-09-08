Hilliard is being evaluated for a possible concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's game against the Titans, Hilliard turned his lone carry into a four-yard TD and caught one of his two targets for 14 yards. As long as he's on the sideline, D'Ernest Johnson is next up for running back snaps behind starter Nick Chubb.