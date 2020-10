Hilliard had four carries for 29 yards and a team-high 7.3 yards per carry in Sunday's 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

Twenty-three of Hilliard's 29 yards came in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout, and the back remains third on the depth chart behind Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson. He played just seven of the Browns' 57 offensive snaps, all in garbage time.