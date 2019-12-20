Play

Hilliard has a neck injury and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 24-year-old has been a limited practice participant this week after apparently picking up the injury during the Week 15 loss to the Cardinals. Tavierre Thomas would likely take over kick return duties should Hilliard be unable to suit up.

