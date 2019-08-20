Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Returns from hamstring issue
Hilliard (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
A few missed days of practice shouldn't cost Hilliard his likely role as Cleveland's No. 2 running back to start the season. The Browns' decision to trade Duke Johnson might even be interpreted as an implicit vote of confidence in Hilliard, who also is listed on the preseason depth chart as the top kick and punt returner. He won't see many carries behind Nick Chubb, but regular playing time on passing downs isn't out of the question.
