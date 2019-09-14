Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Ruled out for Week 2
Hilliard (concussion) won't play in Monday's game versus the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Hilliard only had one carry in Week 1 versus the Titans, but it was a four-yard touchdown run that stole fantasy points from Nick Chubb owners. With Hilliard's absence, D'Ernest Johnson will work as the Browns' backup to Chubb, and Johnson isn't expected to have an established role, either.
