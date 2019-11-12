Play

Hilliard played just eight snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-16 win over Buffalo.

Hilliard had been the second running back behind Nick Chubb since the start of the season while Kareem Hunt served an eight-game suspension. Sunday was Hunt's first game back and Hilliard saw a dramatic decrease in his offensive role. He remains a regular on special teams (16 snaps), including as a punt and kick returner.

