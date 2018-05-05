Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Signs with Browns
Hilliard signed a contract with Cleveland on Friday, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports.
A solid playing in each of his four seasons at Tulane, Hilliard is coming off of a strong senior campaign that saw him record 1091 yards and 12 touchdowns on 211 carries. The Browns drafted Nick Chubb and already have Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson on the roster, making it unlikely that Hilliard makes the regular season roster. However, Hilliard could hang onto the practice squad or see some time on the roster if any of the players above him on the depth chart face injuries.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...