Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: Signs with Browns

Hilliard signed a contract with Cleveland on Friday, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports.

A solid playing in each of his four seasons at Tulane, Hilliard is coming off of a strong senior campaign that saw him record 1091 yards and 12 touchdowns on 211 carries. The Browns drafted Nick Chubb and already have Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson on the roster, making it unlikely that Hilliard makes the regular season roster. However, Hilliard could hang onto the practice squad or see some time on the roster if any of the players above him on the depth chart face injuries.