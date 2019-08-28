Browns' Dontrell Hilliard: To play Thursday
Hilliard will suit up for Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hilliard sat out the previous two preseason games with a hamstring injury. With Kareem Hunt set to begin the regular season serving an eight-game suspension, Hilliard becomes someone to watch as the top backup in the Browns' backfield.
