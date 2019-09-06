Hilliard is expected to return punts and kicks Week 1 against the Titans, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Special teams coach Mike Priefer said fellow running back D'Ernest Johnson may also get some chances behind Hilliard. If the Browns need a big play late in the game, Priefer said he will consider using Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr.