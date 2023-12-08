Thompson-Robinson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he's not yet to ready to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

According to Cabot, the Browns are expected to wait until gameday to decide whether Thompson-Robinson will step back in as Cleveland's starter, or if Joe Flacco will draw a second consecutive start. The Browns have yet to release their final Week 14 injury report, so Thompson-Robinson could still end up carrying a designation into Sunday's contest despite clearing the protocol. Thompson-Robinson was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday while Flacco took most of the reps with the first-team offense.