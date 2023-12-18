Thompson-Robinson completed his only passing attempt for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Chicago in Week 15.

Thompson-Robinson entered the game for one play and completed a pass to Jerome Ford in the red zone before starter Joe Flacco re-entered the game. The Browns use Thompson-Robinson in certain packages since anointing Flacco the No. 1 QB. In three snaps over the last two games, the rookie quarterback has handed off, ran a keeper for a first down and thrown a pass.