Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that Thompson-Robinson will start Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The move follows news that Deshaun Watson is slated to miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Though Thompson-Robinson was designated the team's third QB this past Sunday against the Ravens, he has now overtaken PJ Walker, who was the team's top backup QB in Week 10. Thompson-Robinson thus represents a replacement option for those who had previously relied on Watson or who are otherwise in need of signal-caller help as Week 11 action approaches.