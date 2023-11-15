Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that Thompson-Robinson will serve as the Browns' starting quarterback Sunday against the Steelers, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson is getting the starting assignment after the Browns announced earlier Wednesday that top quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that will require season-ending surgery. Though Thompson-Robinson was designated the team's No. 3 quarterback for this past Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens, he's now overtaken PJ Walker, who previously made a pair of starts while Watson missed time with the shoulder injury. Thompson-Robinson also picked up a start in place of Watson in Week 4, though he didn't have the benefit of a full slate of practice reps with the first-team offense leading up to that contest and struggled mightily in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore, completing just 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions while adding 24 yards on four carries. The rookie fifth-round pick out of UCLA has nowhere to go but up Sunday, and he could even represent a worthy lineup option in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot. At least for fantasy purposes, Thompson-Robinson's above-average rushing ability might be enough to offset his lack of accuracy as a passer.