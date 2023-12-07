Thompson-Robinson (concussion) was present for practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Meanwhile, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer notes that earlier Thursday offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said he believes Thompson-Robinson is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and has one more box to check in order to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Per Petrak, Van Pelt indicated that the Browns have yet to make a decision on the team's Week 14 starter at QB, but Cabot believes that Joe Flacco is trending toward toward facing Jacksonville this weekend.