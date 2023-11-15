With Deshaun Watson slated to miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer and Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram indicate that the Browns could turn to Thompson-Robinson to handle QB duties Sunday against the Steelers.

Per Petrak, added context regarding the Browns' QB situation will arrive later Wednesday, when coach Kevin Stefanski is slated to address the media. In this past weekend's win over the Ravens, Thompson-Robinson was designated the team's third QB, but it now appears as though he could overtake PJ Walker, who was Watson's top backup in Week 10.