Thompson-Robinson has been surpassed on the depth chart by PJ Walker, and coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Walker would start Sunday against the 49ers if Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is unable to play, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson-Robinson looked overwhelmed in his first NFL start with Watson sidelined in Week 4, as the rookie fifth-round pick threw for just 121 yards on 36 passes with three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore. A well-timed Week 5 bye still may not have provided enough time for Watson to recover, as Watson didn't practice Wednesday, but if the usual starter can't go Sunday against the 49ers, the Browns will elevate Walker from the practice squad rather than roll with Thompson-Robinson again. Walker has seven NFL starts under his belt.