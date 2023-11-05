Thompson-Robinson is the Browns' emergency third QB for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With Deshaun Watson available to start Sunday's contest, PJ Walker is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback in Week 9, leaving Thompson-Robinson as the team's third option at the position versus Arizona.
