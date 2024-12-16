Thompson-Robinson completed four of nine passes for 18 yards, rushed three times for 16 yards and threw an interception in Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Thompson-Robinson relieved Jameis Winston, who threw multiple interceptions for a third consecutive week while leading an offense that gained just 228 yards over 12 drives. Thompson-Robinson didn't do any better in his two series. It was his most significant action since Week 7 when the second-year pro out of UCLA entered for an injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles) and threw two interceptions. In two NFL seasons, Thompson-Robinson has thrown seven interceptions in 75 drop-backs. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has not indicated if there will be a shift at quarterback, but it makes sense the club would like DTR handle the position as it plays out the final three weeks.