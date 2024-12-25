Thompson-Robinson (calf) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Jameis Winston (right shoulder), who was the Browns' emergency No. 3 quarterback for this past weekend's loss to the Bengals. The status of both signal-callers is thus worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Dolphins approaches.
More News
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Pair of picks in starting debut•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Confirmed to start Week 16•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Replacing Winston as starter•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Uncertain status Week 16•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Enters for benched starter•