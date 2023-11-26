Thompson-Robinson is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Thompson-Robinson had completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 134 yards and a TD and rushed five times for 21 yards. In his absence, PJ Walker is in at quarterback for the Browns.
