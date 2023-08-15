Dorian-Thompson will get the start Thursday against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Dorian-Thompson has been solid during the preseason, completing 17 of 21 passes for 184 yards, with 47 rushing yards on nine carries. This may be evidence that he has at least surpassed Kellen Mond, who will come in after the UCLA product, on the team's positional depth chart. Joshua Dobbs will not suit up.