Thompson-Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday's game in Denver, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Thompson-Robinson exited the contest late in the third quarter after enduring a roughing the passer penalty from Broncos linebacker Baron Browning. With a concussion confirmed, Thompson-Robinson will end Week 12 action with 134 yards and a touchdown on 14-for-29 passing and five carries for 21 yards. He'll yield the Browns offense to PJ Walker for the rest of Sunday's outing.