The Browns placed Thompson-Robinson (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The rookie signal-caller lost hold of the Browns' starting quarterback job after exiting a Week 12 loss to the Broncos with a concussion, but since clearing the protocol, he's appeared in each of the team's last three games, taking a handful of snaps as a change-of-pace option behind Joe Flacco. He apparently injured his hip at some point during his brief cameo in this past Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans, and the health concern is apparently significant enough to keep him out for the rest of the regular season. Thompson-Robinson is technically eligible to be activated from IR as soon as the AFC Championship Game -- should the Browns advance that far in the postseason -- but the newly signed PJ Walker will step in as Flacco's top backup for now. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA wraps up his regular season with a 53.6 percent completion rate on 112 passes for 3.9 yards per attempt, one touchdown and four interceptions to go with 14 carries for 65 yards over his eight outings.