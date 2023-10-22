Thompson-Robinson (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
Thompson-Robinson served as the No. 2 quarterback in Weeks 1 through 3 and subsequently started Week 4. However, he has since fallen behind PJ Walker in the pecking order under center. With Deshaun Watson (shoulder) set to return Sunday, Thompson-Robinson slots in as the Browns' No. 3 quarterback option in Week 7.
More News
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Drops behind Walker on depth chart•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Picked off thrice in first start•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: In line to start Sunday•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Mops up win•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: In line to back up Watson•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Solid in preseason start•