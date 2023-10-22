Thompson-Robinson (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

Thompson-Robinson served as the No. 2 quarterback in Weeks 1 through 3 and subsequently started Week 4. However, he has since fallen behind PJ Walker in the pecking order under center. With Deshaun Watson (shoulder) set to return Sunday, Thompson-Robinson slots in as the Browns' No. 3 quarterback option in Week 7.