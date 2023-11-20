Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 43 passes for 165 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Steelers. He added three rushes for 20 yards.

Thompson-Robinson drew his second career start and worked nearly exclusively in short areas of the field. He mostly avoided turnovers and significant mistakes and instead executed Cleveland's game plan of engaging in a struggle based on defense and field position. His stat line was ugly, but Thompson-Robinson picked the right time to connect for significant gains as he completed passes of 15 and 11 yards to set up the game-winning field goal with only five seconds remaining in the contest. The Browns will rely upon their dominant defense moving forward, though Thompson-Robinson should remain the starter so long as he proves capable of avoiding mistakes.