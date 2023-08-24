With Joshua Dobbs headed to the Cardinals in a trade Thursday, Thompson-Robinson is in line to serve as Deshaun Watson's top backup ahead of Week 1, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Earlier Thursday, coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Dobbs would be the team's No. 2 QB, but following the subsequent deal sending the signal-caller to Arizona, Thompson-Robinson now is in line to handle the role. Additionally, the Browns retained Kellen Mond as a depth option after initially planning to waive him.