Thompson-Robinson is slated to start Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per Cabot, Deshaun Watson tested out his shoulder in pre-game warmups and now isn't in line to play Sunday. With that, Thompson-Robinson will draw the start at QB for the team in Week 4, making him a lineup option for those who roster Watson or are otherwise seeking QB help this week.
