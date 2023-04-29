The Browns selected Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

A five-year starter at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson had plenty of experience running an NFL-style offense with Chip Kelly at the helm. The 23-year-old set career highs in passing touchdowns (27), rushing touchdowns (12) and rushing yards (646) in his final season at UCLA, but the growth as a playmaker was offset by a rise in turnovers. Most people will laud Thompson-Robinson's intangibles as a quarterback, but he's a promising enough asset off platform that he makes for an intriguing backup behind Deshaun Watson.