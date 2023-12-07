Thompson-Robinson (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thompson-Robinson didn't take a notable step forward in his recovery from a concussion while maintaining limited practice activity for the second day in a row, but his continued presence on the field is at least an encouraging sign. Even so, Thompson-Robinson doesn't look to be trending toward the starting assignment Week 14 against the Jaguars, as Joe Flacco once again worked with the first-team offense Thursday and may be in line for a second consecutive start, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. If Flacco draws the start this weekend, Thompson-Robinson wouldn't be a lock to serve as the No. 2 quarterback, as he still needs to clear the five-step concussion protocol in order to be available. In addition to practicing in full capacity Friday, Thompson-Robinson would also need to attain clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol.