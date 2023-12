Thompson-Robinson (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ma reports that Joe Flacco took the first-team reps while Thompson-Robinson got the second-team work in his return to practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't ready to name a starter Wednesday, saying he wanted to see things play out in practice before deciding on a QB for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. The early signs point to Flacco, especially after his competent showing Sunday at the Rams, plus there's still some chance Thompson-Robinson can't clear concussion protocol in time for the Week 14 contest.