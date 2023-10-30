Thompson-Robinson completed his lone pass attempt for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8.

Thompson-Robinson played one snap -- the first play of the second quarter -- and shoveled a pass to David Njoku. It was the rookie quarterback's his first appearance since Week 4. The Browns have been getting by with PJ Walker as a fill-in for the injured Deshaun Watson (shoulder), and while Walker's managed to pull out two wins in three weeks, he's thrown five interceptions and lost a fumble during that stretch. Two of his three turnovers Sunday led to two Seattle touchdowns. Cleveland's running game and defense are the main reasons for whatever Watson-less success the team has experienced. Thompson-Robinson was overmatched in a Week 4 fill-in start against the Ravens, but he was put in a difficult position by the coaching staff which thought Watson would be ready play that week. A better prepared Thompson-Robinson could get more work if Watson's injury lingers and Walker's turnovers become a bigger issue.