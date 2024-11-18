Thompson-Robinson went 0-for-1 in Sunday's 35-14 loss to New Orleans in Week 11.

Thompson-Robinson entered the game for Cleveland's final drive, which was a three-and-out with an incomplete pass and two runs. Starter Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards and woke up a dormant passing offense for the second time in three weeks. That suggests Winston will stay on as the starter for now, but the organization may want to get a fuller look at Thompson-Robinson before this disappointing season ends.