Thompson-Robinson played five snaps in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans in Week 3.
Thompson-Robinson made it the field for the first time in the regular season. He mopped up on the final drive, handing off five times to Pierre Strong.
More News
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: In line to back up Watson•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Solid in preseason start•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Gets starting nod•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Another strong showing•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Impressive in second-half action•
-
Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Will play Thursday•