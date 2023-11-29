Thompson-Robinson (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns were forced to turn back to P.J. Walker after Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Browns. The rookie hasn't done much better than his veteran counterpart, but Thompson-Robinson seems more likely than not to be the starter again once he exits concussion protocol. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that Joe Flaccos is now Thompson-Robinson's backup, suggesting the 38-year-old will start Sunday's game at the Rams -- rather than Walker -- in the event DTR isn't cleared to play.