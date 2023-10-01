Thompson-Robinson completed 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions while rushing four times for 24 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Thompson-Robinson made his first NFL start after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was ruled out during pregame warmups. After showcasing a promising mix of passing and rushing ability in preseason, the 2023 fifth-round pick out of UCLA was overmatched in his regular-season debut. Thompson-Robinson turned 17 first-half pass attempts into 60 yards and an interception, as the Browns took a 21-3 deficit into the locker room. His second-half performance was equally ineffective, with an interception in the end zone on the game's final play fittingly capping the forgettable debut. Cleveland will be on bye in Week 5, which will likely provide enough time for Watson's shoulder to recover before the 49ers come to town in Week 6.