Thompson-Robinson (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

For the second straight day, Thompson-Robinson went down as a limited participant on the Browns' practice report while he tends to a calf strain that he said he sustained on the second snap of his first start of the season in last Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. While the injury didn't hinder Thompson-Robinson much as a runner (nine carries for 49 yards), he mostly underwhelmed while directing the offense, leading the team to just one scoring drive while completing 20 of 34 pass attempts for 157 yards and two interceptions. Despite the second-year quarterback's poor outing, offensive coordinator reiterated earlier Thursday that Thompson-Robinson is on track to make a second straight start Sunday versus the Dolphins, per Cabot. For his part, Thompson-Robinson told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal that he doesn't expect the calf issue to slow him down against the Dolphins, but it won't be clear until after Friday's practice whether or not he heads into the weekend with an injury designation.