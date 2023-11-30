Thompson-Robinson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Earlier Thursday, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer that Thompson-Robinson underwent additional concussion testing. The rookie quarterback ultimately wasn't able to advance to limited practice participation, which would have represented a sign of progress as he navigates the five-step protocol. Thompson-Robinson could still have a chance at playing Sunday against the Rams if he's able to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday, but at this stage, veteran Joe Flacco looks to be trending toward the Week 13 start. Flacco remains on the practice squad for now, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Flacco is now viewed as the top understudy to Thompson-Robinson, with PJ Walker dropping to third on the depth chart.