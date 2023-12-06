Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he doesn't want to decide between Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco as his Week 14 starter until he's seen both quarterbacks practice this week, ch reports.

Thompson-Robinson is still in the concussion protocol but has made enough progress to resume practicing Wednesday. While Flacco hardly lit the world on fire this past Sunday at the Rams, his 254 passing yards and two TDs (albeit on 44 attempts) beats what the Browns have seen from Thompson-Robinson so far. The rookie may thus find himself in a backup role if he clears concussion protocol before Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.