Thompson-Robinson (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Rams, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

With Thompson-Robinson unavailable this week due to a concussion, veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco is poised to be elevated from the Browns' practice ahead of Sunday's contest in order to draw the start Week 13. Thompson-Robinson now will target a potential return to action Sunday, Dec. 10 against the Jaguars.